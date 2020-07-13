“I am surprised not to be dead yet”

In a comment on Instagram, 6ix9ine was surprised to not be dead yet, as he is overburdened with several threats from gang members.

The usual king of the troll by the american rap has shown an unusual, or even lucid, pessimism this weekend. Whereas, on Instagram relays XXLan account was speculating on the end of the residency of 6ix9ine in the coming weeks. The question of the future of his future was raised : will he be back in the streets, or will hide there for the end of his career ? The main concerned has itself responded in a comment : “I am surprised to not be dead yet, he admits. But this is not di bad to be dead, given how it supports the artists after their death.”

The artist is definitely making reference to the wider success of artists such as XXXTentacion or Pop Smoke, more recently, communities have significantly increased after their tragic deaths. And also in terms of popularity : 6ix9ine, perpetually mocked and criticized by the sphere rap, implies that it could regain some legitimacy in being dead. Of sad about, that echo the delicate situation in which the artist.

6ix9ine and the need for enhanced security

Indeed, since his release from prison a few weeks ago, 6ix9ine is crumbling under the threat of death of many gang members american, after his collaboration with the federal forces against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. While the artist had the right to some protection measures are exceptional, and even anonymity, he chose to go back to normal, resuming his label rapper freakish.

If the debate about its safety goes back on the carpet, this is because the extent of residency of 6ix9ine will end in a couple of weeks. Until then, the artist was forbidden to exit, and turned even its clips in him, as he revealed in a tutorial on Instagram. The safety of the artist will also put in danger during the next few weeks so that he can again get out of the house ? The debate is delicate, but the rapper should not, however, skimp on the protection, him, who was complaining a few days ago the lack of security of XXXTentacion the day of his death.

