I Am The Night : the series in the footsteps of the black Dahlia

After Wonder Woman, actor Chris Pine and filmmaker Patty Jenkins team up again, in an atmosphere very different. The mini-series I Am the Night is a thriller in six episodes, which returns to the case of the black Dahlia, the meurte the most mysterious in the history of Los Angeles. A survey on 13th Street from Sunday, may 31.

“You don’t change a winning team”, as says the famous saying. Then after the success of Wonder Woman in 2017, the actor Chris Pine and filmmaker Patty Jenkins showed up for the mini-series I Am the Night, that they co-occur together.

The actor plays the role of Jay Singletary, a journalist whose career is at its lowest in the 1960s. A little before, he has done an article on George Hodel, a physician and a specialist in venereal diseases, which is part of the main suspects in the case that rocked America in 1947 : the murder of the black Dahlia. It is in this context that he met the young Fauna, which too seeks to know the truth about the family, Hodel, but for another reason : abandoned at birth in the toilet of a casino, in 1949, she discovered that her grandfather was the famous George Hodel. Together, they will attempt to discover the truth…

I Am the Night, a thriller as black as the Dahlia

Inspired by the true story of Fauna Hodel, I Am the Night therefore proposes to leave bloody tracks of the murderer of the black Dahlia. A murder that still has not been elucidated, and of which the dramatic circumstances have particularly rocked Hollywood at the time. A little reminder of the facts, for fans of Let The Accused : on January 15, 1947 the body of Elizabeth Short, 22 years old, was found in a wasteland of Los Angeles. It is cut in two at the level of the basin, and emptied of its organs and its blood. The nickname of the victim will be given by the press, without that we know the real reason : his black clothes, his haircut, or the presence of a flower of a dahlia in her hair. The mystery remains, as well as that of his murderer…

The facts being particularly horrible, with this mangled body, and the case never solved, Los Angeles has a myth worthy of one of Jack The Ripper to London. It has also given rise to many books, a lot of investigations, and even influenced the pop culture. We first think of the novel by James Ellroy, which was adapted into a film by Brian de Palma, with Scarlett Johansson and Hilary Swank). There have also been many songs speaking of the case, but also the series American Horror Story who refers in his first season, and even… video games. One is dated 1998 and is called simply Black Dahliawhile the very noticed L. A. Noire of 2011, game of survey-mode polar, is very largely the case in its plot.

With I Am the Nightit is a further aspect of the matter which is proposed, therefore, through the life disorder one of the main suspects. Fauna Hodel and Jay Singletary will they discover the truth ?

