“I am the player more loser in history”

ROME – The former player Paolo Maldinithe glory of Italian soccer, and flag of Milan, he surprised everyone by be defined as the player “most loser of history”, while justifying this curious account of the pain he still feels at having lost the final of the 1994 world cup and three the end of the Cup of Europe.

Maldini smiles from his position of management of the Milan Getty Images

In his long career, which spanned three decades, has lived through all with the t-shirt “milan” Milan, Maldini won 26 trophies, including five European cups, and is stated as one of the best defenses in the history of football. A source of pride for the current management of milan, which however does not cancel the memory of the missed chances to reach even higher peaks.

“I am the player more loser of the story. I explain the reasoning. I won a lot, five European Cups, but lost three finals of the Champions league’, a Super cup european final three Intercontinental, a World cup final, a European,a semi-final of a World cup, and I could go on,” he said Maldini in a direct on Instagram in which he spoke with his excompañero and friend Christian Vieri.

“I was lucky enough to win a lot, and I saw these final losses as something that’s part of the game, I accepted all, honestly,” continued the exdefensa Italian, 51 years of age.

Maldinithe son of Cesare Maldini, exseleccionador of Italy and captain of the Milanand the father of Daniel, that debuted this year in the first team of the whole milanese, he further explained his remorse for not having crowned his career with a World.

The former player Italian lost the final in Pasadena in the World united States 1994 on penalties, after the 0-0 against Braziland, despite continue to compete, was not part of the expedition that conquered the fourth World cup for Italy in Germany 2006.

“In the selection unfortunately I had great teams, great times, but at the end we lost by a penalty. And then in 2006, when he was not, they won on penalties, is as well,” he said.

“When in 2006 (the coach, Marcello) Lippi called me, I said no out of respect to (the previous coach, Giovanni) Trapattoni, to which he had already said that she would leave the selection. When Italy he won the final in Berlin against FranceI thought ‘ok, I have bad luck'”, he added.

And if may seem a paradox to stop at the defeats suffered by Maldinione of the players most winners of history, the Italian lived several troubles with the t-shirt Milanas the defeats in the finals of the European Cup against the Marseillein Munich, in 1993, against the Ajaxin 1995, in Vienna; and against the Liverpoolin Istanbulin 2005 -a match that was dominated by 3-0 and that was decided on penalties-.