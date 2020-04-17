I blackmail! The day that they tried to blackmail the Kikín Fonseca with 300 thousand euros

A few surprised to know that the football has become a business. For good or for bad, the attention no longer focuses only on the grounds, the offices have claimed your site and a large part of the game takes place inside of those four walls. The anecdote, told by Francisco Fonseca for TUDN plots a little in what has become a sport full of interest.

It was in his brief time in Portugal, when he defended the shirt of Benfica. He told the former striker of Cruz Azul, a representative will be threatened of death to say is responsible for his transfer to the football of Europe.

“A representative Croatian called me to tell me: ‘Kikín, if you did not you know I will suit the Benfica’. I replied that it was not true: ‘The president of Benfica was for me to Blue Cross, I to you nor you know’. The joke is that I said, ‘I notice that I’m a close friend of Fernando Santos (then DT Benfica) and if you don’t give me the 300 billion euros already know'”told Fonseca.

The player continued with the story: “Obviously I had to fly to the useless that, neither knew. I went to talk to Fernando Santos to explain what happened and he told me that he had nothing to do with that person, but it turns out that this representative Croatian spoke to me after up to threaten me of death”.

His adventure in european football turned out to be more anecdotal than productive: he was only half a season in which he played 15 games and scored three targets, unlike his stint with Cruz Azul, where he led the team to the semi-finals of the Clausura 2015 being one of the leading figures of the team. In this stage cement, the Kikín scored 26 goals in 48 games.