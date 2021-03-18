I corset that Kylie Jenner turned a trend by highlighting her charms

Successful business and socialite Kylie Jenner reappeared on the social media scene to show a look that exposed that inner piece worn by our grandmothers is back, only that, today, she takes away differently, and her fans were fascinated.

Although, we think it is necessary to mention that it is a photograph of a few years ago, however, from that moment on, it was known that this style would become a trend in the clothing of millions, something that happened, and this trend continues to date.

We know well that if Kylie Jenner wears any garments she will make her something that we will see replicated multiple times by a lot of people around the world, and, surely and as usual, it will become something that everyone would talk about in a matter of seconds.

Yes, we are talking about a corset that became famous for having been worn above the clothes, and not underneath it, as usual, this splendid piece of the dress makes the waist of the model look extremely small and at the same time highlights its enormous charms, so the followers of the entrepreneur were fascinated.

It fulfilled its function perfectly because it is known that the corset has long been seen as a garment with the mission of raising the bust and marking the waist through a system of ties that are tightened and pulled as desired by whoever wears it.

She also historically had her moment at Haute Couture, where they proposed slightly “armed” evening dresses on the inside, as long as the ladies wearing a totally stunning figure in elegant and leafy outfits.

That’s how in this piece of entertainment, made in September 2017, from her Instagram profile, we can see the youngest Kardashian Jenner clan profile with a short-sleeved white bodysuit and a black corset that passes through her abdomen and visibly marks her waist, at the same time as her prominent front attributes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

This only caused millionaires to become a sensation on social media, and to this day it is very common to see many people dressing in this spectacular way.

During the catwalks, we have found that this new garment is not only from Kylie, as in Zara where we saw that there are already quite a few models, and today basically all the important brands handle some style of this classic apparel.

When we say classic we mean it quite seriously, because the use of corset goes back to when ancient civilizations such as Greece, Crete, Egypt, or Syria had it as part of female daily life.

It was the element they used to lift the bust and for several centuries it was used and considered as a vital element to shape the female silhouette, and of course, between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, some discord began to arise regarding what it really meant to carry a corset.

During the 1910s this garment was slowly discarded to give way to female liberation and therefore diversity in the silhouette and thanks to that, women were beginning to show the same way they really were.

However, from that appearance of Kylie to this day, on relatively recent catwalks like Dolce & Gabbana’s, the corset has returned to make an appearance and now slowly sneaks down the Instagram posts of multiple and famous girls, although this time it is worn above other garments.