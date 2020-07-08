“I decided to divorce with Amber heard when she defecated in our bed”

The divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber heard becomes the poo-pee. This Tuesday, 7 July, the former couple were summoned to appear before the justice in London as part of a judgment in his defamation against the u.k. tabloid ” the Sun “.

Portrayed as an abusive husband, Johnny Depp had been accused by his ex-wife Amber heard physical and psychological violence “, which he has always denied. In court, the actor has denied these allegations, pointing the finger at the actress, accusing them in turn of having been violent with him. He says that Amber heard threw a bottle of vodka and cut off a finger in the year 2015.

The poop that broke the camel’s back

In his defense, Johnny Depp has returned to the arguments of his former companion, revealing why he had decided to divorce with her. It is said, in particular, have made this decision the day she “defecated on the bed, in the civil” in 2016 after a discussion. According to him, and Amber heard have called this gesture ” a joke harmless “.

In his portrait, done with his ex-wife, Johnny Depp speaks to a woman, ” calculator “, ” sociopath “, ” narcissist “, “completely dishonest on the emotional level”, who have approached the actor for the purpose of advancing his career. He claims not to be the “monster” that Amber heard is described. “She was screaming at me, I was crying over what she calls the monster”, he explains.