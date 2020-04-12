I do not understand! Dak Prescott put together a party in violation of the quarantine

By
James Reno
-
0
84


It seems that there are some characters that remain on the quarantine and coronavirus as a game. Dak Prescott, QB of the Dallas Cowboys, violated all of the safety measures and organized a party for celebrate the birthday of a friendwhere another surprise was the presence of Ezekiel Elliott, team-mate.

According to ‘TMZ’, Dak Prescott it would have been the ‘master mind’ behind this violation of the quarantine and is that according to the sources this man decided to celebrate the birthday of a friendwhere many pictures came to light.

As has been reported, Dak Prescott organized this meeting on Friday for the night, but it was not until this day that the photos came to light and is that someone within the party was so clueless (or very alive) and leaked it on social networks.

An approximate of 30 people would have attended this party of birthday where you violated any safety standard imposed by the government of the united States to prevent the spread the coronavirus.

First by the number of people, the second-the space is so small and the contact so close between every one of the present, then the food table to which all at some point had contact, and finally because in the few photos that have leaked, no one brings a face mask or something similar.

This meeting would have ended until the wee hours of the night, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott believed that no one was going to find out but things went quite wrong and that everything has been revealed and it is waiting for a possible punishment for both.

Of time or Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott or the same Dallas Cowboys have ruled up to the time but it is expected that there will soon be news and that is that as well as has been within the soccer or basketball, should have a penaltyfor minimum that is, but that teaches them to respect security measures by the coronavirus. We’ll see what happens.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here