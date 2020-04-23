“I don’t want to direct more,” Ricardo Lavolpe announces his retirement

Ricardo La Volpe announced on Thursday his retirement as coach after a 37-year career as a technician.

Exfutbolista argentino assured that it will now look for an opportunity as an athletic director, as no longer wants to direct more.

Said that after what happened to the front of the Toluca you do not want to lead any team, as was announced in a talk during the broadcast of Futbol Picante.

I am choosing to be athletic director, I don’t want to direct more. I already passed the age, because I spent that kind of pressure. (Now I want to go) where to consider me.

A long career as a coach

Lavolpe has a long career as a coach, because in his 14 years as a technician was at the forefront of Oaxtepec, Angeles de Puebla, Atlante, Chivas, Querétaro, América, Atlas, Toluca, Striped and Jaguars.

In addition he was the coach of the Mexican in the World cup in Germany 2006, where the tricolor was eliminated in the quarter-final against Argentina.

In his career, also led to the selection of Costa Rica and Argentina Boca Juniors and Velez Sarsfield, as well as the Pyramids in Egypt.

Drafting

Digital The Herald Mexico

dzd

