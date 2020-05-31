While Charli D’amelio may be known as the “queen of TikTok”, Dixie D’amelio, the older sister Charli, is not exactly in the shadow of Charli. Dixie D’amelio has to plot his own course on TikTok. The star of social media, 18-year-old has confirmed in recent interviews that she wanted to do his own thing, rather than copying his sister’s famous TikTok.

Dixie D’amelio manages his own career path at 18 years old

Charli D’amelio and Dixie D’amelio at the Jingle Ball iHeartRadio Z100 2019 | STEVEN FERDMAN / . via .

In a recent interview with Insider, Dixie D’amelio has described how she found her way to the glory of TikTok. She said it was totally involuntary.

“I was looking at just [TikTok] as all the world, ” she said. The publication has continued on a fast turnaround:

In a few months, she would become one of the teenage girls the most famous on the Internet and his younger sister, Charli, would play an advertisement of the Super Bowl and become the account TikTok, the more follow-up … on the video application abbreviated.

Addison Rae, Dixie D’amelio and Charli D’amelio at 2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois | Kevin Mazur / .

While Charli D’amelio is a dancer in the competition – and many of the viral videos show dance-16 – Dixie does something different.

“I’m just trying to show my personality, because I’m not a dancer, and a great part of [TikTok] dance, ” said D’amelio to Insider. She continued on her younger sister:

And also, Charli and I are two different people, and we have always tried never to be in competition. I don’t want to do what it does. I don’t want to be a dancer, because that is his thing and I have my thing.

Dixie D’amelio loved to sing and play before TikTok

D’amelio, 18 years of age, has different interests. For example, the theatre. Insider has reported that, through school productions, and community, Dixie has appeared in over 20 stage plays or musicals – “including The Little Mermaid, Cinderella and Aladdin.” Throughout his childhood, the future celebrity TikTok has also taken singing lessons. D’amelio told the publication:

I have done theatre my whole life, so being an actor and singing is so exciting, because I finally have the opportunity to show things that interest me, but to a public that wants to see it, which is so humiliating. I am very grateful to him.

Dixie has finally evolved to the sport, “to run track and play field hockey at the secondary level”.

D’amelio, however, has not ceased to act; she has recently been cast on a tv show YouTube Brat TV titled Attaway General.

The star of TikTok has different dreams than her sister, Charli D’amelio

“To be able to do comedy, skits, or just talk about TikTok, this is sort of my path and where I stay,” explained Dixie D’amelio about its content.

While the sisters Of Amelio often publish videos together, “Dixie, and Charli work both actively cultivate their own brands.”

For example, when the Amelios have had the chance to talk to Jennifer Lopez “at the Super Bowl in February, D’amelio said she had tried not to “get involved” and ” let [Charli] to do his own thing. “

Charli D’amelio, Dixie D’amelio, Heidi D’amelio and Marc D’amelio to attend the 9th annual edition of the honors from the NFL in February 2020 | Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The creators of the TikTok now have their own sponsors. As pointed out Insider, recently, “the company’s skin care Dermalogica has named Amelio ambassador of the product range of Clear Start”.

“TikTok is an application where people love the personality and originality,” explained D’amelio to the publication. Of course, Dixie D’amelio strives to be original – stand out from his famous sister, but also to be itself.

