“I enjoy being able to take the time to finally live “

How do you live this pandemic ?

Chris Hemsworth: “I have to admit that for me it is a period very strange. I have the habit, for a long time, to spend my time on planes and travel all over the world. Since very long weeks, I’m not going anywhere. For me, it is something that is very valuable to be able to finally stay home and spend time with my wife (actress Elsa Pataky, ed) and my children (India, 8 years, Tristan and Sasha, 6 years). “

Isn’t it weird to be now constantly with your family ?

Chris Hemsworth: “(He laughs) Yes, I must confess to you that this is not obvious in every day. This shows me, however, how my wife deserves to spend all his free time to take care of the children. I still appreciate today the fact of being able to enjoy my family and take the time to finally live. “

What do you do on your days away from the filming locations ?

Chris Hemsworth: “I’m lucky that I live in a small seaside village in Australia where I can surf regularly. This allows me to escape and take a sort of break when my children make me totally crazy to the house (he laughed again). I try during this pandemic make up for lost time by playing with my children and spending as much time as possible with my wife. “

Are you optimistic for the future ?

Chris Hemsworth: “Yes, and I believe that this strange situation that we live may lead us to further realize the importance of taking care of our environment and our well-being. The sea has never been as beautiful and nature seems to have taken its place since this pandemic. I hope that this will encourage, but also inspire people to more concern for the environment. “

What are your plans ?

Chris Hemsworth: “After Extraction for Netflix, I’m going to resume the filming of the adventures of my favourite hero, Thor (he laughs). Then I have to make a film that will trace the life of famous wrestler Hulk Hogan. This project promises to surprise the audience and be really remover. “

