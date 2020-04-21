I Gift Money! Jonathan Borja stressed the reason that more difference to the football of Mexico from Ecuador

If there is some way to decipher some of the differences in the countries of the world, football is a vital tool for comparing all kinds of realities. Jonathan Borja followed this line and noted the disparity that plagues the football ecuadorian football of Mexico, both leagues who have had the front of the Blue Cross as the protagonist.

“I knew coming to a big club. I’m amazed at how it is around here. How to live it the fans, the managers. Mexico is another level”, confessed to the player in an interview by Instagram Live with the program Channel Soccer, specialized in the football ecuadorian and in the selection tricolor

The scorer of 25 years has passed by several of the most important teams of his country, and according to one of the issues discussed in the interview, he had problems with the payment in some of these institutions, a situation that did not occur in their arrival to the Blue Cross. “A lot of teams were not serious with me (in relation to the payment), that is what I most appreciate here in Mexico. Everything is up to date”he said.

In the interview, which lasted for 30 minutes, Borja took the time to praise his current technical, Robert Dante Siboldi, who he said “it is a trainer near you and talking with you all in the campus. It has shown Me their support at all times and has told me that account with me. Reach out and tell you that, it is the best thing that can happen to a player”.

Borja was emphatic when referring to their plans with The Machine, and despite the fact that he confessed to be happy, go to the computer as one more link to reach their goal: Europe. “I am very well here, but I don’t want to be alone with play in a large Mexico and on to represent Ecuador. I want to go to Europe, that is my dream. And all the technicians that I have had, I have been told that you meet all the conditions, that only depend on is me”, ended the player.