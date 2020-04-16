I got fooled several times on the qualities of the return of Serena

Dieter Kindlmann, the current trainer of the former world no. 1 Angelique Kerber, is said to be open to the idea of the lead men in the future, having worked with several players of the WTA tour in the past. After his retirement from the ATP circuit, he has been the partner of hits to Maria Sharapova, before becoming coach of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Laura Robson, Madison Keys, and now works with Kerber.

In an interview with Tennisnet.com, Kindlmann, who himself was a former pro on the ATP, said: “of course, at a time that might be possible. I love the sport of tennis. I like many women’s sports, I have made my experiences There.

However, I have been active with men for 30 years (while he was a pro on the ATP Tour). It is always important for me: I want to make the players who trust me the best and most efficient. “Speaking of his journey from player to coach, Kindlmann said:” It was always clear to me that after my career I would start with the Association of bavarian tennis.

It is as well that it happened after I had to stop at 30 years ago because I had too many shoulder surgeries. I had a great transition as a coach tour to the Bavarian Tennis Association. I was very happy there. I no longer wanted to travel that much and show something to the young players.

After three months with the association, the destiny struck in the form of a call from Thomas Högstedt. I’ve known of his stay in Oberhaching. Thomas asked me if I could intervene as a partner of hits to Maria Sharapova for two months. After having agreed with the association and agreed that I could come back later, I said yes.

It was a new experience for me, at the time I had no idea of the women’s tennis. And then two months became three years, during which I was the training partner of Maria Sharapova. And my whole plan that I had after my career has changed.

And I also had the luck that the transition of the partner to strike the coach to Pavlyuchenkova takes place so well. “When asked about the possibility that Serena Williams wins another major tournament, Kindlmann said it would be difficult for the U.s. if the season is canceled, but admits that he has also been wrong about her in the past.

“I never thought that Serena could play tennis at an advanced age. But if we really have to take a year off now, she was already 39 years old. And the long breaks are not good for it because you don’t know how much she trains in the meantime.

During the final major lost, it has been noticed that she absolutely wanted to win and seemed so tense. This is extremely human. I got fooled several times on the qualities of the return of Serena Williams. I am very excited to see where will his journey. In any case, it is still good for tennis that it is still there. ”