“I had to undergo several surgical interventions”

She embodies the head of a band of mercenaries immortal in The Old Guard, available this Friday 10 July on Netflix. Confession of the beautiful South African Charlize Theron.
Has the poster of his new film The Old Guardavailable on Netflix, Charlize Theron confides exclusively to Tele-Entertainment via video conferencing from his home in Los Angeles.
Tele-Leisure. It is rare to see you in a film of science-fiction…
Charlize Theron. No, this is not uncommon, it was never seen before ! (she laughs) I think that is the main reason why I wanted to turn The Old Guard, because it was really different from everything that I have been able to do until today. I also appreciated the fact that this film could bring together artists of all backgrounds (not forgetting to put in the value of many women.
Is it true that the filming was for you very hard ?
For me this was one of the filming the most difficult ! First of all, because I still want today to make myself a large portion of the action scenes, and then because I got hurt stupidly at the hand. Unfortunately, I have not taken my injury seriously and I continued to shoot fight scenes. When the shoot was finished, I had to undergo several surgeries and I am lucky to have regained all the use of my fingers.
Why have you decided to turn on only the movies that you produce ?
I am not the producer of all my projects, but I understood that it was important for a woman artist to have her own production company to get some control over a work and be able to have more creative freedom. When one is an artist, it is also important to be a business woman.
It is said that you have decided to confine yourself very seriously in strict compliance with the measures of barriers. Is this the case ?
I’m one of these people who are taking this situation very seriously. This is also the reason why I informed my agent that I do not wish to resume, for the moment, the way of filming. I’ll wait and see what happens. Even if it is sometimes a real nightmare, I prefer to stay safe at home with my children rather than run the risk of getting sick from work. I am conscious of being a privileged and that many women unfortunately have no such choice.
Why is it sometimes a nightmare to stay at home ?
You want to come home and do school work with my children ? I wish you good luck ! (she laughs) Since my children take me for their teacher, I dream every night of the reopening of schools. I would like to be already back to school and everything returns to normal at the level of the school curriculum. Not only I am pulling out hair trying to teach them lessons, but in addition my children say that I am a terrible teacher !
From our correspondent in Hollywood : Hervé Tropéa