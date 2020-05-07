Wall Street Journalthe singer Wrecking Ball recognizes the privileges she enjoys as a celebrity, in the face of this global pandemic:” data-reactid=”28″>The crisis of the sars coronavirus, and the means to protect yourself, have made social disparities in evidence. An observation that is shared by Miley Cyrus: in an interview with the Wall Street Journalthe singer Wrecking Ball recognizes the privileges she enjoys as a celebrity, in the face of this global pandemic:

“My case is so rare that it seems almost wrong to talk about”, she explains, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar. “What I was going through, this is not the Covid-19. My life has been on pause, but in reality I have no idea of what it is to live this pandemic. I live in the comfort of my own home, I am able to put food on my table and financially, I am stable. This is not the same story for a lot of people.”

“There is no comparison possible”

Miley Cyrus has set up a regular appointment on her account Instagram, entitled Bright Minded. She discusses in live and video conference with celebrities, members of the nursing staff or relatives and discusses with them the global health crisis. ” data-reactid=”32″>Confined to Los Angeles with her companion, Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus has set up a regular appointment on her account Instagram, entitled Bright Minded. She discusses in live and video conference with celebrities, members of the nursing staff or friends and discusses with them the global health crisis.

“I am certain that the reluctance of people to participate in the program came largely from the fact that it almost seems wrong, to celebrities, to share their experience,” she explains. “Because there is no comparison possible.”

