“I honestly thought I was going to die” : Rihanna has helped his father to defeat the coronavirus – Wit FM

Ronald Fenty, the father of Rihanna, has avoided the worst. “I honestly thought I was going to die”, he said in an interview with the tabloid The Sun, a few days ago. In fact, the 66-year old man has just been healed of the Covid-19, the new coronavirus, which paralyzes actuuellement the world by a terrible pandemic. To heal, the one who lives in Barbados, has been able to count on the unfailing support of the famous singer who sent him on a respirator at his home. According to his words, it provided him “more” than what he needed to survive, taking all the days of his new. After fourteen days spent in Paragon Insulation Centers, a center of isolation, Ronald Fenty has finally been declared healed. “I love you so much Robyn (real name Rihanna, ed.) She has done so much for me, I appreciate everything that she has done”said the father of the star.

$ 700,000 of respirators

Very touched by what happened to his father, Rihanna would have therefore given, according to the confidences of this last year, more than $ 700,000 of respirators to his home country, Barbados. “I want everyone to rest at home. This is a serious situation, more serious than what people think. Please, stay home”, got loose, and Ronald Fenty, in the hope of educating people about the severity of the disease.

As a reminder, Rihanna has made a surprise comeback in the music world at the end of march, with the unveiling of the piece Believe it in collaboration with the artist, PartyNextDoor, and from the album of the latter title PartyMobile. The musician PartyNextDoor, whose real name is Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, had already co-written the songs Work and Sex With Meon the last album of Rihanna, Antireleased in 2016.