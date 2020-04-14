“I hope not to be in the funeral rites of the Atlantean”

MEXICO — “it is becoming more closed the mexican soccer,” he says from José Antonio Garcíaentrepreneur of footwear, known for his time in football mexican addition to being a historical symbol of the Atlantean.

“There is a lot of money,” says about today’s football national, in addition to see very difficult the possibility of becoming a soccer club, but do not discard that if you were given the opportunity you would like to take stock of the Colts, the team with the regret of having sold in 1987.

The exdirectivo barca is about to turn six years away from football. It was like 27 years as a leader. You now know that the future of the team of his loves is not in his hands.

“Times have changed. Now, with this paralysis of economic, there are teams that almost go bankrupt. It suffers a lot in a division of the ascent. Then, it is very complicated for the future. You want to create a League of development, I think that there should be clear rules as to aliens, age limit and a lot of support to young people with age limit, but something that should stop is not to remove the climb and descent by a issue healthy, and merely competitive”, believes.

Garcia you know that there is the possibility very large that if is official the disappearance of the former Silver League, the Atlantean it could disappear in case of not wanting to align the development process that are looking for some managers.

Clemente Ovalle (center) was the author’s goal with the Atlas defeated Pumas in the final of the Apertura 2007. Credit: Imago 7

“It is a great sadness. Regardless of the fact that Atlantis is turning 104 years it is possible to attend to the visitation of a team of historic renown, founder of the mexican league. If it is given that virtually will be the demise of the team. Or maybe you see a mechanism, it should what to see what is the way of getting to the First through the purchase of a franchise. If there is no other option, then hopefully the Atlantis climb, whether it is Cancun or the Federal District,” he says.

José Antonio it ensures that if any team should be invited and be in the maximum circuit is the Atlas. He believes that the people should bet for having a club like the atlantic, because otherwise not only would it be a mortal blow to the Atlantean, but the history of mexican soccer.

“With all due respect to other teams that have won championships, do not have the history that has Atlante, Toluca, León, Necaxa, América, Pumas and Guadalajara, but a Saints or a Xolos that are very well handled don’t have the story that has the Atlantean. I insist, if it disappears it would be a mortal blow to the mexican soccer. There are people that feel the colors,” she says.

Atlantean you are currently in a process of purchase. The agent of players Manuel Velarde bought it in payments. So far, we know that you have not paid all of the franchise after reach the goal of being among the best teams in the soccer local.

“Necaxa disappeared 10 years with Atletico Spanish, Zacatepec, Pachuca and other deleted moments in its history, the Atlantean did not, and that should be valued,” he says.

Atlante has three titles of League MX. Credit: Getty Images

José Antonio García know that today the computer is managed by other hands.

“Unfortunately they are promoters of players, maybe there is mixed interest by taking out players and sell them or for wanting to ascend to the team. It is said there that one should not repent of nothing, but if anything I can regret all my life is having sold to the Atlas, because it was a part of my life, part of my environment and unfortunately the plans were few and at the end they were other,” he says.

Via telephone, ensures that today are outside of mexican soccer. Remember to have differences with Decio de Maria, president of the FMF, but it does not keep grudges.

Today, the management of the football is different, but from far away it realizes that the interests currently partitioned to executives, because while some are more suitable for the disappearance of the climb because their teams were in last place, while others wanted it to not be removed because their clubs are outlined among the first what makes the mexican soccer will always be held hostage to the interests of the owners of the ball.