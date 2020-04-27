“I hope that Scandal will help other women to speak out”

INTERVIEW – In the movie event of Jay Roach, the actress embodies Megyn Kelly, host star and controversial a show on Fox News, who resigned in July 2016, revealing to have been a victim of sexual harassment on the part of the string pattern.

The actress south african Charlize Theron is also the producer of the film Scandal.

No responses calibrated with Charlize Theron, star without a filter who talks about cash with the journalists. Humor sharpened, spread well felt, without fear to show his impatience with the questions that the shave. However, in early November, in a lounge at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills, the actress south african 44-year-old defends with vigour and conviction Scandal, Jay Roach, of which she is also the producer.

It embodies Megyn Kelly, host star and controversial a show on Fox News who resigned in July 2016, revealing to have been one of the victims of sexual harassment from the boss of the channel, Roger Ailes. The first hollywood film to emerge from the after-MeToo on a question just as relevant.

Feel safe in their place of work should be paramount Charlize Theron

LE FIGARO. – What is it that you seduced in this project?

Charlize THERON. – It is a story very strong and relevant in a period of full awareness on the subject. Megyn and the women of the Fox, as Gretchen Carlson (the star reporter