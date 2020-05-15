“I like Tiffany,” says Donald Trump, who is accused of keeping at a distance from his daughter

Friday, Donald Trump has reacted to the revelations made by his former personal assistant, who resigned after these confidences indiscreet.

No disagreement between the children Trump and their father. Thursday, Madeleine Westerhout, the personal assistant to Donald Trump, has suddenly left his position after having delivered some confidences in private to journalists, particularly about girls of the billionaire. According to the revelations of Politicothe young woman would be lauded to be “closer” to the american president that his own daughters, including Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House. About the hardest were Tiffany, born of his second marriage to Marla Maples, whom he could “not recognize in the crowd” and that he would be “overweight”, even refused to pose in a photo with the young woman. Friday, leaving the White House to get to Camp David, the u.s. president has denied the remarks reported in the press, described as”absolutely false”, and assured : “He’s a great person, she works a lot and is a good student, it’s a super person”, he said, promising that he would call his daughter upon his arrival. “I look forward to talking with him, I love Tiffany and she’s a wonderful person”, he added.

“Tiffany has been described as the Trump “forgotten””

The relationship between Donald and Tiffany Trump is sometimes the object of ridicule : the young woman has grown up away from his father in new york, raised by her mother in California, but it has recently become closer to him since his entry into the law school of Georgetown university fame of Washington -where her big sister was also studied for two years. Shortly after his election, in 2016, Donald Trump himself had established a difference between his children on the air for Fox News : “I’m very proud of that, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and, you know, a little less, because it comes out of the school, college, Tiffany, who has also been brilliant. They work very hard.” “Tiffany has been described as Trump’s “the forgotten”, which is an odd kind of fame”, wrote “Vanity Fair“in 2017, referring to the relationship between Tiffany and Ivanka Trump. This last, considered the “favorite” of his father, said it was “very close” to his little sister.

The young woman, who will be 26 years in October, rarely appears alongside his father and is often placed at a distance, but she had made the trip during the State visit of the american president in London, last June. Unlike his elders, Tiffany Trump was little took part in the official visits, sharing images of the dinners.