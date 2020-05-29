“I liked a lot of people” : the confessions of Jennifer Aniston about her love life

“I wake up every morning full of gratitude “. Elected personality of the year 2019 by the magazine ” People “, Jennifer Aniston seems more fulfilling than ever. This year has proved ” what she was capable of doing “. At 50 years old, the actress sign a triumphant return to the small screen with the series of Apple+ TV, ” The Morning Show “, and next to private life, she has never seemed so serene. Almost a year after her divorce with Justin Theroux, the interpreter of Rachel on “Friends” says it is “ready” to find the love. The reason for this ? “It is fantastic. This is something absolutely wonderful ” says it during his interview with “People “. She explains : “What I want to say is that I think that we really learn to know ourselves enough to be vulnerable to let in the love. Even when it’s scary and even when it hurts. It is always worth the effort. “

Brad Pitt, John Mayer, Justin Theroux

Before marrying Justin Theroux in 2015, Jennifer was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Together, they formed one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood. After their divorce, the actress has lived a romance with John Mayer. “I am sensitive to people who have hardened their hearts and did not want to let in the love. But that missed opportunities. I liked a lot of people. And I love the fact that, the cracks in these loves are always beautiful. I would not be here today if this was not the case, ” she continues in her interview.

Waiting to find the love, Jennifer Aniston flourishes in his friendships, notably with his “Friends” : Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc or David Schwimmer. She concludes : “My friendships have allowed me to stay true and authentic… and vice versa. It is a beautiful exchange. “