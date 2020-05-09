“I look forward to becoming a mother” : the confessions of Lady Gaga

For the month of may, the magazine” InStyle “has dedicated its cover to Lady Gaga. At the dawn of the release of his latest opus, the singer of 34 years, looks back on her career, but also his personal life and his desire to build a family. “I want to marry. Make more music, more films, more charity projects “, she says in her interview. “I have a lot of dreams and hope. I do not have the slightest idea of what I will accomplish really, but I know that I will make with the people I love. ”

As a couple with Michael Polanski in the last two months

In this interview, Lady Gaga also spoke of her desire for motherhood. “I would say that I am really looking forward to having children. I look forward to becoming a mother, she insists. Isn’t it amazing all these things that we can do ? It is possible to hold a human inside it self and make it grow. Then he comes out, and it is our job to keep it alive “, develops the star of “A Star is Born” with enthusiasm.

As a couple with Michael Polansky since last February, the interpreter of “Stupid Love” regularly shares pictures of her companion and she on his account Instagram. Currently confined together, the two lovebirds have taken a photo hand in hand on the 18th of march last, with the caption : “Day 6 of the quarantine. We play video games, cards, and take care of us. (…) Stay at home is wonderful if you can. What kind action to save the world. “Since then, the star has helped raise $ 35 million to the world health Organization, to fight against the coronavirus.