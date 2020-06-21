

HBO Max has updated its first original series scnarise The Love Of Life for a second season, but that doesn’t mean that forcment you will still see the same thing. The last 4 pisodes of the series comdie romantique governing the provision of streaming HBO Max. You dcouvrirez so with that finished Darby (Anna Kendrick), but season 2 will be devoted to a new character.

In fact, according to the HBO series Max, the second season of The Love Of Life “it droulera New York, but will focus on the journey of a new character, one that explores what happens when you have the ucv all his life, knowing that it is your sister, to discovering years after a marriage that this is not the right person.” The second season will also be dedicated to the characters of the first season, which means that some of the secondary characters could play a more important role, and that the character of Darby (Kendrick), should apparatre once in a while.

Cre by Sam Boyd, the first season of The Love Of Life following Darby and each episode revolves around a relationship different response in your life. the end of the season, eventually you are going to find the love of your life, but this narrative device only transforms the series into a bit of mystre, because one wonders which of these characters comes the end, while enfonant on the complexits of the step, and introduced me to the character of Kendrick.

It should be noted that the first season dbarque the 9 of July of OCS that strengthens the links between the operator in French, and the galaxy HBO.









