“I LOVE NY”: the death of the celebrated american graphic designer Milton Glaser | Art | The Sun

In addition to his “I 3 NY” with his red heart on a white background is well known to all visitors to the capital american financial, Glaser had marked the spirits at the beginning of 1967 by its promotional poster the best of Bob Dylan, which represents the profile of the singer, in the shadow, with a crazy hair psychedelic.

He also had réimaginé the logo of the publishing house of comics, D. C. Comics or designed the logo of the brewery the Brooklyn Brewery, now popular among hipsters of the world. Most recently, he designed the poster for the final season of the hit series “Mad Men”.

“What Milton Glaser gave in New York will remain a long time after him. I 3 New York was the perfect logo at the time and the rest of the day. We have lost a designer brilliant and a great new Yorker,” responded the morning of Saturday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo.