“I realize that I don’t know of any” ⋆ StarMag.com

Jada Pinkett Smith seems to genuinely discover Will Smith since they are confined together because of the pandemic of Covid-19.

It is in the last episode Red Table Talk that Jada Pinkett Smith has kindly agreed to tell us more about the containment and what has changed in her relationship with her husband Will Smith. In his program broadcast on facebook, the actress is, as usual, open to internet users.

It is with her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and her daughter Willow that she has done amazing confessions.

I have to be honest. I think that the one thing that I realised is that I don’t know Will at all.

she confessed to the pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer while she is married to Will Smith since 1997.

“We learn to be friends “

In the Face of the astonishment of her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith has been added :

I believe that access to a facet, but life is busy and we tell stories. We cling to these stories, to the idea that we have of our spouse. But this is not who he is.

She continued her confessions, stating :

I was going through the process of erasing all these stories and all of my ideas on Will who were related to these stories.

Jada Pinkett Smith wanted to say more on what she is currently experiencing with her husband.

Will and I are learning to be friends. Because we have all these ideas about intimate relationships ideal on the wedding. Currently he is learning to love, I learn to love me and we learn to build a friendship in all of this.

She finished by saying :

It is something to be married to someone for twenty years and realize : “I don’t know you and you do not know me ! “But we also realize that we know evil yourself.

