“I really fell in love with Spider-Man !”

Fortunately, the character of Gwen is different from Mary-Jane as interpreted by Kirsten. I have not had the impression to take a role.“” data-reactid=”19″>With this reboot, the adventures of Spider-Man returning to zero, ten years after the cult trilogy of Sam Raimi : the story of Peter Parker, now played by Andrew Garfield, a high school student bitten by a spider mutant… It was obviously impossible for the viewer to forget the previous two performers, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. To incarnate the beautiful justicar and be a successor to an actress of talent, therefore, was a double challenge for the young Emma Stone. “Fortunately, the character of Gwen is different from Mary-Jane as interpreted by Kirsten. I have not had the impression to take a role.“

To read also“data-reactid=”20″>To read also

Avengers : what a super-hero could have his own series ?“data-reactid=”21″>Avengers : what a super-hero could have his own series ?

Read more on Tv 7 Days“data-reactid=”22″>A romance that extends out cameras…

Another challenge for a successful return on the big screen : the chemistry between the two actors. Andrew Garfield recalls : “Emma and me, we wanted to appeal to fans while making them forget Tobey and Kirsten.“Emma, she has not doubted : “The character I interpret is, in my eyes, the equal of Peter Parker. It can also be heroic. I have not had the impression of me to fight to make it exist. “Well seen ! Gwen is… Read more on Tv 7 Days

Has to read also