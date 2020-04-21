“I see Blue Cross as the best in the tournament, in all areas”: Francisco Palencia

Despite the cessation of the activity in the Tournament of Closure by 2020 of the League MX, the product of the pandemic Coronavirus, in all levels of mexican soccer are hopeful that, in the medium term, to resume the competition.

In anticipation of this event, the former player of Blue Cross and today coach, Juan Francisco Palencia, gave up his projection for the exhibition in dialogue with The Universal and put their chips on The Machine.

In fact, Paco he was emphatic in pointing out that “I see Cruz Azul as the best in the tournament, in all areas. Your level is higher and the results are reflected”, and he added that “Pumas and Guadalajara are very close, but we still are missing, they two are very evenly-matched”.

Source: El Universal



Consulted by who of the three mentioned is a favorite to win the title of champion, Palencia preferred not to be played by an option, and said that “I have no doubt that the three will be in the Playoffs and will fight very even for the championship. They are very smooth and can beat anyone, even among themselves.”