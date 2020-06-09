“I see you” : the discourse poignant of Beyoncé for the minorities and against discrimination

As protests against police violence struck the United States, Beyoncé has given the opening speech of the ceremony, virtual hosted by Barack and Michelle Obama to congratulate the new graduates, Americans, like many other celebrities such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys. While some have opted to live performances of some of their songs, the singer, she preferred to deliver a speech committed to nearly ten minutes.

The interpreter Training condemns the racism, the sexism, the glossophobia, homophobia, and other forms of discrimination. His speech quickly echoes to the four corners of the world, accounting for more than 12 million views in just a few hours.

“A real change has started with you”

“You have arrived in the midst of a global crisis, a pandemic of racial and indignation global response to the murder senseless of yet another black man unarmed, and you still managed”, starts the singer, referring to the murder of George Floyd. It was first wanted to show his support and to all those who have protested in recent weeks against the police violence: “I am proud that you have used collectively your voice in making the world know that The Lives of Black Account [Black Lives Matter, ndr]“, declared the star.

Beyoncé reveals then how difficult it was for her to succeed, as a woman of afro-descendant. “There were not enough black women around the table to make decisions, so I had to cut the wood myself and build my own table.”

Aware of his privilege and the power of his voice as a world star, Beyoncé admits: “Yes, either, I’ve won 24 Grammy Awards, but what is not said is that the 46 times I have been called without receiving a single. 46 times, I was rejected and my work has not been recognized. The goal is not to win every time”.

You pass things that your parents and grandparents could never have imagined for themselves

“You pass things that your parents and grandparents could never have imagined for themselves. You are the answer to a generation of prayer,” she said. “Bet on yourself”, claims she.

“I see you”

Beyoncé has also used his speech to remind the world of the music is “still very sexist” and “male-dominated”. “Make sure that the world your way, claiming she. And if you are told, when you try to be yourself, that you are stupid, not enough drawing(s), too big(its), not worthy or not enough talented(it), you say these things, I was also saying”.

Because through this speech, Beyoncé has mostly addressed to the minorities. First women to which she entrusted it: “To the young women who will be our future leaders, know that you are on the verge of changing the world. I can see you. You are everything the world needs”.

And then, to those LGBTQ+ and discriminated against racially, adding: “To all those who feel different (…). Your homosexuality is beautiful, your darkness is beautiful, your compassion, your understanding, your battle for those who may be different from you is beautiful.”

You are everything the world needs

“This is a crucial time in our history and our life. (…) You are a small part of a massive change,” she concludes at the end of his speech. On social networks, thousands of fans have hailed it, unanimously: “The speech Beyoncé has boulversé my life” assured one of them on Twitter. “It was just what I needed.”