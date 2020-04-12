I stepfather! Surprise mom of Neymar with boyfriend gamer and younger than your son

PARIS, France.- Nadine Goncalves, mother of Neymar, who was divorced in 2016, took over the role that normally belongs to your child to be the “romperredes” last Saturday, by the publication of a photo with her new boyfriend.

About Thiago Ramos, a young “gamer” is 22 years old, the age that Neymar was serving his first year with Barcelona in 2014. In the post on Instagram with the that it was publicly acknowledged the relationship, Ramos appears smiling the mom of the brazilian ace who takes it by the waist while she grabs the neck; both staring at each other, and the phrase “The unexplainable cannot be explained, it is lived” accompanies the romantic postcard in a garden.

So it seems that the woman, 53 years old this is the most recent “win master” of Thiago, who plays player videogjuegos professional (“gamer”) in the team 4K Easy Game, one of the best clubs of esports in Brazil. He also shared the moment with the word “unexplained” along with an emoji of a heart.

Neymar was happy of the news, and despite the teasing by her new stepfather, the attacker of the PSG ignored them and wrote an emotional message on the picture of his mother: “be happy mom, I love you.” For if this were not enough, Neymar Santos Sr, biological father of the selected “verdeamarela”, joined the conversation and posted emojis of applause.

Thiago Ramos also tried his luck in professional football with the Ferroviário Atlético Clube and is fond of Real Madrid, but he preferred to opt for the world of video games and competitions virtual, is a model and a star in Tik Tok, the social network of fashion.

For his part, Neymar remains in quarantine and social isolation that governed Brazil for the coronavirus, all from his mansion in Mangaratiba. A residence filled with luxuries; the astro carioca acquired the house when it was their country prior to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Has heated Pool, helipad, sauna, spa room, jacuzzi, pool table, tennis court and fully equipped gym.

With information TUDN and Infobae.