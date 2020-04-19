Michael Shannon is the impact that Zack Snyder and DC disappointing. The actor has worked with Snyder on Man of Steel, playing general Zod. Snyder then left the Justice League because of a family tragedy after the creation of the DCEU. While Man of Steel and Batman v Superman were not the greatest successes of the critics, the DC fans seem to enjoy it a lot, a lot of them in the team #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, tweeting about it constantly. Michael Shannon is not sure what happened with the whole situation. He had this to say.
“I love working with Zack Snyder and I think it is very sad – it has gone through a lot of difficulties recently – I don’t know what happened with that DC … I think it is a shame. I mean, his vision of Man of Steel, I thought it was incredible. I don’t know how all of this was derailed, but I think it is a shame. “
Michael Shannon was also interviewed on the Snyder’s Cut of Justice League. The actor said that he was not ” aware of a cup Snyder “, but notes that it is ” sure that would be awesome “. Zack Snyder teases his original vision of the film for over two years now and fans are eager to see it. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut will come out suddenly from nowhere just because the fans discuss it on social media, usually powered by a new image that the producer share on Vero. It happens quickly and it happens often, which must be reassuring for Snyder.
Michael Shannon is the latest actor to have backed the cup of Justice League Zack Snyder. Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa and many others have shown their support on social media and in recent interviews. That being said, we think that the developer will need to do it a few times before it can prepare its vision for a broad dissemination. To go even further, it is difficult to know if this will happen or if Warner Bros. will even allow this to happen. Many fans are hoping that it will be complete and presented on HBO Max, which will begin next month.
At this point, the Snyder’s Cut of Justice League may have been upgraded beyond the point of no return. No matter how much it ends up being good, there is no way possible that he is at the height of all the hype or repair the DCEU, it is simply impossible. Anyway, the fans always want to see what Zack Snyder originally wanted to show on the big screen and they want to see it now. Currently, with the entire entertainment industry on hold, it does not seem to be working to finish it in the near future. The interview with Michael Shannon has been initially realized by JoBlo.
Topics: Man of steel, Superman
Writer for Movieweb for 2017. Likes to play Catan without having to write on the super heroes and Star Wars.