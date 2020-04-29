“I understand why it cries,”

It took a visit to the Museum of ice cream with her husband Ryan Reynolds before the actress Blake Lively does not understand why people “cry out” for the dessert creamy.

On Monday, the actress of 32 years has shared a slide show of photos taken during her fun trip with Ryan to the New York gallery.

SHOTS FUN

“Now I understand why everyone is crying… @museumoficecream”,

said Blake legend of the ten photographs are beautifully taken. In the first picture, Blake could not help but smile broadly as you walk through the exhibition from the metro pink.

The rose is widespread in the second image, where Ryan was standing against spoons, ice size, as well as most of the other images, where the couple has even captured a moment with Manish Vora, the founder and president of the Museum of ice Cream.

A NEW BIRTH WITHIN THE COUPLE

Blake and Ryan have welcomed their third daughter into the world in October 2019, and apart from trips exploring the history of the ice cream, Ryan helps to keep the fun in their relationship with his tendency insatiable to make jokes.

Then he appeared in an episode of the tv show “Today” earlier this month, Ryan joked that he had “never met” Blake as he said :

“We do not exist in the fact that, as a couple online. It is manufactured by the system in the studio, it has worked very well for us, really. I am in fact married to a woman named Louise in Denmark. We have four children, and it was incredible.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively arrive for the State dinner in honor of Prime minister Trudeau and Mrs. Sophie Trudeau of Canada at the White House on march 10, 2016, in Washington, DC. | Photo : Getty Images.

The couple is private details of their daily livesbut Ryan could not help but open on the experience “incredible” to be a father, even if the women around him.

With Inez, now three years old and James five years, Blake and Ryan remain discreet about the details of their daughter newly born, including his name.

However, with the children older, Ryan admitted that leaving the house became more difficult. Its output is usually preceded by questions that clearly indicate that they do not yet understand why he has to leave to go to work, and this pulls on the heart of the father.

The humorous side of Ryan Reynold also serves as a useful marketing tool for Aviation American Gin, in which the actor has acquired a majority stake in February 2018.

RYAN IS VERY MISCHIEVOUS

Before thanksgiving, Ryan has shared an image of hilarity which has promoted its brand of gin as being the "new sauce" for the turkey of thanksgiving. On the picture, Ryan smiled with contentment pouring a jet shimmering of gin Aviation on a roasted turkey.