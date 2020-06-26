“I used to have leaders around me, I was not ready for it”

Interviewed by Kevin Hart in its program “Cold as Balls”, Paul George he spoke about his arrival in the City of Angels and its association with the last MVP of the Finals, Kawhi Leonard.

“We expected to win a title immediately. We didn’t have other ideas in mind, the type that will take us a year to get used to each other.” Paul George

They will have the opportunity to go look for it in the coming weeks for the resumption of the season, announced as very special or complicated to manage for the players. George he, think the desire to play quickly to be back on the top of the “sides”.

“I think it’s going to be by step. When it has spoken of a recovery, everyone said that it would be weird not to play in front of fans. Honestly, I think that we’re going to be so excited at the idea of a repetition that does not matter.” Paul George

PG is also back on his way out of the Pacers, where he was finally able to carry this team to the top of the Conference Is as a leader. He believes that, in retrospect, that I was not prepared for it.