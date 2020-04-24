“I vote” : Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron together in a video activist

“I vote because I believe in change,” says Brad Pitt, facing camera, in a video shot in black and white. The actor, 56-year-old was involved in a spot activist unveiled by W Magazineon Wednesday 26 February. The purpose of this ? Encourage american citizens to vote during the Super Tuesday, the 3rd march next. A day dedicated to primary u.s., during which several States will vote simultaneously for comparing the candidates of the political parties republican and democrat.

“Be heard”

Celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Chris Evans, Antonio Banderas, Scarlett Johansson or Laura Dern were engaged in the video, to convince their fellow citizens to register on electoral lists. “Sign and be heard”, say they. The celebrities chosen to participate in this sequence of 1 minute 30 are, for the most part, in the folder W Magazine on the best performance in film of the year. But other actors, such as Shia Labeouf, Willem Dafoe or Margaret Qualley, took part, as well as Sara Moonves, the editor-in-chief of the journal. An initiative powerful, which intends to move the lines.