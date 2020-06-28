I want to change the head this summer? Get inspired with the stars of the fashion

I want to change the head this summer? Let yourself be inspired by the stars of the fashion – © All rights reserved

The season of all the extravagance, the summer allows for some eccentricities of the capillaries that you would not dare to try the rest of the year. Well, this is the change we now believe that the new hairstyles posted by your fashion icons and favorite. Emily Ratajkowski, Britney Spears : here are the hairstyles and haircuts that are very popular in this season.

We moved on to the blonde ! Before you even think about the length that suits you the best this summer, make an appointment for a colouring. Due to how difficult it is for all the brunettes on the planet, the blonde will be the color of the season ! Of gold, the fresno, california… there is something for everyone… or almost, since the platinum blonde will not be of the party. We try to bet on a color as natural as possible, as did Emily Ratajkowski, Millie Bobby Brown, or Kylie Jenner. Yes, they have recently taken the step and radically changed her look to show hairstyles blonde, long or short, which were most often attracts internet users. Then, it starts, in the file in their hair salon, and we dare not fail !

The fringe, still and always ! She gave us cold sweats during the containment, and, however, the strip will be the part this summer with this little bit of I-don't-know-what that makes all the difference ! Britney Spears did not hesitate a second in any court of re-connecting with your appearance-wise the end of the decade of the 1990s – early 2000s. And it fits him perfectly ! Get out of the gaza strip strict or too short, the preference is for a fringe that falls just above the eyes with different lengths to play at the top, surprised.