“I wanted people to see me in a different light”

The October 7, 2019, M Pokora and Muriel Robin émouvaient the viewers of TF1 with The First Forgotten. A tv movie about Alzheimer’s adapted from the novel of the same name by Cyril Massarotto and rebroadcast this Sunday, may 31st on TF1 Series of Films in which the singer of 34 years old, crazy in love Christina Milian, with whom he had a son, was then taking its first steps as an actor. He plays Axel, a young man discovering that his mother, played by Muriel Robin is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. A project close to her heart.

“I would like to run some more”

Télé-Loisirs : Why did you want to adapt the book of Cyril Massarotto ?

M. Pokora : My grand-father died in 2009 of Alzheimer’s disease. In reading this book, I said to myself that it would be good to make it a fiction. Play the scenes I lived with him allowed me to shed light on the disease and its impact on the family. We do not really know this disease, if one has not lived. The idea with this role, it was also that people seeing me in a different light.

This telefilm is it a door that opens towards the cinema ?

This is the goal. I would like to least link the albums to spin a little more. It’s been a long time that I’m interested in the cinema. I’ve had proposals, but not to the height of what I expected to make my first steps. I wanted a role.

“Muriel Robin offered me I was the first chair of actor”

Have you taken acting classes ?

I worked with the director

