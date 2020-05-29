In full promotion of his film, “Red Sparrow”, Jennifer Lawrence takes advantage of his many interviews to give their opinion on Harvey Weinstein. And she does not mince her words.

Known for his candor and his straight-talking, Jennifer Lawrence does not go dead hand when it comes to saying what she thinks. Guest of the show “60 Minutes“on the american channel CBS on Sunday 25 February, the actress of 27 years has held very hard with regard to Harvey Weinstein. Although she claimed that the producer fallen had never sexually assaulted her, the young woman does not hide her disappointment and does not hesitate to use words that are very violent. “What he has done is criminal and deplorable, and when the case is out and that I heard about I wanted to kill him,” says the star. “The way it has destroyed the lives of so many women. I want to see him in jail,” she continues, obviously very upset against Weinstein.

Scrum to the controversy against his will

For several weeks, and Jennifer Lawrence is regularly at the heart of the case, which has shaken all of Hollywood these last few months. In 2012, the actress has worked with Harvey Weinstein on “Happiness Therapy”, a film that also earned her the Oscar for best actress. At the time, the producer is at the head of an empire, and no doubt his action. When the case broke out, J. Law says she never saw any inappropriate behavior on the part of Weinstein. The words of praise that the lawyers of the accused have not hesitated to use to defend their client, which has not pleased the actress. After expressing his discontent about this line of defense is dubious, as the star continues to show his wrath, and the hatred which she now wears the producer.