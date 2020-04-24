I was able to play in Real Madrid

Antonio Briseño, defence of Guadalajara, revealed that his football career was opened for him the doors to get to the Real Madrid in Spain and Manchester City of England, among others.

“After becoming champion of the world (World Cup u-17 2011), I had the opportunity to go to the Real Madrid Castilla, signing to the group with the group of Manchester City, the mallorca airport and a Russian team“said the full-back atletico in chat with Chivas TV.

However, Briseño explained that the doubts invaded.

“The 17 years I was free of Atlas, had only pgar the right training, but I think that I was afraid, I was recommended that I consolidate in Mexico, but I never imagined that the country would be filled of foreigners at the end of the rule of 20/11.

“Like, after I had another chance with the Sassuolothere was a pre-contract, but better temrinó not to sign,” added the former Feirense.

