“I was listening to your hiding it from my friends…”

Among the 21 tracks present on the new album of the Artist, As before which will be released this Friday, July 17, we find the remix of a love song of the decade 2000… has recorded with the performer to be original !
This Friday, July 17, the rapper Artist will return with a second album entitled As beforeafter that the cardboard of your album Clandestine certified platinum disc. Between their singles become hits : Mafia it was also difficult to bear now, lyrics in French and Portuguese in duet with the singer Caroliina, awarded with a diamond disc at the beginning of July. It is also found in this new album of 21 tracks, but this is not the only one that has accompanied the rapper, Youssef Akdim your real name, in the studio…
She had represented France in the year 2000 in Stockholm
In fact, fans of the love songs of the 2000s are recognized to make sure that the choir of the 16 track album, sung by a singer of moroccan origin, like him. “It is quite surprising : after a concert organized by Gims in Marrakech, The stars in the placeto me this lodge. Your face tells me nothing, but I explained that this is a singer who has had success in the early 2000s, it has been involved in theEurovision…“we are confident Artist. It is Sofia Mestariartist of the probe Not to go released in 2003. The artist of 40 years, in fact, had participated in theEurovision in the year 2000 in Sweden as a candidate in French with the title We have the sky. Unfortunately, it occupies the position 23 of the 24 participants.
“It was my song fragile !”
But Artisthe has not forgotten the emotions that he gave the words of Not to go. “It was a song that I was listening to all alone in my corner at the time, once I had completed my full playlist of rap. I’ve heard scred, hiding my friends. It was my song of fragile !“, remember there. When Sofia Mestari he confesses that what she would like to collaborate with him, the matter is quickly bent : “I told him that I would pick Not to go put the taste of the day, as does Drake with some classic R & b“. There are a couple of weeks later in the local Artistin the 11th arrondissement of Paris : “We spent three days in the studio together, sometimes only a cooler with my wife and my children. My 3 year old daughter completely fell in love with her, she calls it “his girlfriend “singer”“. A remix to discover as soon as Friday, and whose Artist he said “very proud“: “I hope that this duo will bring you new success and increase something. This is a great artist that I admire, a great name“. Sofia Mestari had released his last album, At the crossroadsin the year 2011.