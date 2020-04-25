“I would like to have to leave football competing”: the sad message of Omar Bravo on the elimination of the Ascent MX

This Friday, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) ratified the decision to remove the Ascent MX by six seasons. However, clubs in this category still do not give up and continue with a campaign to prevent this measure.
One of the teams that have insisted on this theme is the Lions Black UAG. Through his Twitter account, posted a video of the star with the most renowned of all in your template: Omar Bravo.
The leading scorer in the history of Chivas of Guadalajara explained his feeling and that of their peers. “I would be sad that the ratification of this decision”commented on the removal of the ascent and descent.
The now feline recalled his short stay at the institution, in which he has sought earnestly for a place in the top division of mexican soccer. “I have shared the dressing room at the University of Guadalajara from the year here. I know what that represents for my colleagues a decision like this”, he said.
“It’s the competition that’s going to make you grow as a footballer in the society or in any other category. Eradicate the ascent and descent does not allow you to grow,” said the world cup with the mexican national team.
The front of the 40 years he regretted that it may be their last season to finish this way. “I would like to have to leave football in a way competitive. I insist, it is the competition which makes you grow, the illusion of a sportsman. Naturally you visualize winning a title and many of my colleagues rising to the First Division,” he said.
“I invite from my position to change their minds, because it represents the source of income for many of my colleagues and a lot of people who are behind of us also,” he concluded.
In turn, Jorge Davalosthe coach of the Lions, was upset with the leaders of the football mexican. He pointed out that the heads of the leagues have managed this situation in the “oscurito” and said that “violate a human right”.
In another publication, the strategist released a video where appear footballers of the template men’s, women’s and basic forces. “Playing in the First Division is the dream of many and many players. I remove the climb is to block the illusion, by which they work day in and day out!”, he wrote in the description of the publication.
In the film, the players pointed to different angles of the problem that brings about the elimination of the category. Among those that stand out are the elimination of the youth teams and the women’s, the dismissal of football veterans, as well as the opportunity to continue with their careers.
Other clubs also gave their positions, as in the case of Luis Miguel Salvador, president of the Deer Merida. “After reading the statement from the FMF, it became clear that there was a settlement with the @LigaPremier_FMF and @LigaTdf”said the director in a tweet, and finished off: “The benefits obtained insurance will be known soon.”
In contrast, the Roadrunners of the UATwho spoke out strongly against this decision last week, now it seems that they accepted the decision reluctantly. In a press release, the institution tamaulipeca gave his posture, where he regretted the situation.
“Roadrunner does Not go away, we seek the best alternatives to meet our objectives and plans for sustainable development. Do not lose faith in your Roadrunner. We are more than a football team”it reads in the document that you signed Miguel Mansur Pedraza, president of the club.