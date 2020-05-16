The one that just released its second album The last guys, is now recognized as one of the heavyweights of French rap . And for proof, in just three days, the rapper from Sevran has elapsed more than 19 000 copies of his albumleaving predict a big first week .

Invited to discuss the new album with Melty, Maes has made a statement that has not gone unnoticed about Drake. He explains, in effect, that he would very much like to be able to collaborate with the canadian : “I’d like to make a sound with Drake, it would be heavy ! It is one of the only cainri that I know of and that has inspired me . “ before adding : “I really like it a lot, it is super strong . “

He then explained that it would be hot to do other feats with the French : “There are plenty of with which I would like to collaborate and I don’t know . True, I’m doing more and more collaborations, I’m at least 10 guest appearances that are recorded but not yet released . So I realize a few of my dreams, all the people that I listen to and I dream, I can ask with them . I see myself a bit like a football player who can play against other stars . “

Otherwise, Maes was the guest of Mouv’ Rap Club on Friday 15 November 2019 and the issuance is to rediscover just here :