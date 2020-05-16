The one that just released its second album The last guys, is now recognized as one of the heavyweights of French rap. And for proof, in just three days, the rapper from Sevran has elapsed more than 19 000 copies of his albumleaving predict a big first week.
Invited to discuss the new album with Melty, Maes has made a statement that has not gone unnoticed about Drake. He explains, in effect, that he would very much like to be able to collaborate with the canadian : “I’d like to make a sound with Drake, it would be heavy ! It is one of the only cainri that I know of and that has inspired me.“ before adding : “I really like it a lot, it is super strong.“
He then explained that it would be hot to do other feats with the French : “There are plenty of with which I would like to collaborate and I don’t know. True, I’m doing more and more collaborations, I’m at least 10 guest appearances that are recorded but not yet released. So I realize a few of my dreams, all the people that I listen to and I dream, I can ask with them. I see myself a bit like a football player who can play against other stars.“
Otherwise, Maes was the guest of Mouv’ Rap Club on Friday 15 November 2019 and the issuance is to rediscover just here :