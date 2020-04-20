Idris Elba and his wife combine again at the UN to deal with the pandemic

The british actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina have lent their support to the Fund of the un Ifad launches a new financial tool to help rural people in poor countries to cope with the economic consequences of the pandemic due to the coronavirus, announces the Ifad on Monday.

“As long as the epidemic will continue at the local level, it will threaten the entire world’s population. Ifad should be further supported in its action essential for the functioning of food systems in rural areas,” said the actor in a press release sent by the united nations agency specialized in the support to small farmers in poor countries.

The actor, who was already engaged to the sides of the UN in the fight against Ebola, visited in December in Sierra Leone with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, actress and model, also a goodwill ambassador of Ifad, for a testimony of local projects of agricultural development, including banks, farmers, supported by the agency of the united nations during the Ebola epidemic.

Idris Elba was born and raised in Britain to a father of sierra leonean and his mother ghanaian. He has obtained the nationality of sierra leone, to the end of 2019.

The new fund Ifad it supports, for an original amount of $ 40 million up to $ 250 million, should help to avoid a food crisis does double the health crisis of today.

“We need to act now to prevent this health crisis from becoming a food crisis”, said to AFP the president of Ifad, Gilbert F. Houngbo. It is feared that the impact of the pandemic plunge more rural families into poverty and hunger.

It is particularly concerned about disruptions to supply chains caused by the limitations of movement imposed by the epidemic.

“In India, we have worked overnight to provide emergency loans to ensure the transport of watermelons to the local markets by lack of trucks, said Mr. Houngbo.

In Senegal, Ifad has redirected $ 6 million of projects underway to protect the country’s food security, so that many farmers can no longer sell their products because of curfews and bans on travel related to the epidemic.

Approximately 80% of the poorest people and the majority of those who suffer from food insecurity live in rural areas. According to a study from the University of the United Nations, the pandemic could tip a half-billion people in poverty.