Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, goodwill ambassadors of the UN response to the pandemic

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba, in a premiere, in Los Angeles, in July 2019. — Jordan Strauss/AP/SIPA



Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba gave their support to the international Fund for agricultural development (Ifad) which launches a new financial tool to help rural people in poor countries to cope with the economic consequences of the pandemic due to the

coronavirus, has announced the organization Monday.

“As long as the epidemic will continue at the local level, it will threaten the entire world’s population. Ifad should be further supported in its action essential for the functioning of food systems in rural areas, ” said the british actor, in a press release.

A fund with an initial amount of $ 40 million

Idris Elba, already engaged with the UN in the fight against Ebola, visited in December in Sierra Leone with his wife, the actress and model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, also a goodwill ambassador of Ifad, for a testimony of local projects of agricultural development, including banks, farmers, supported by the agency of the united nations during the Ebola epidemic.

Idris Elba was born and raised in Britain to a father of sierra leonean and his mother ghanaian. He has obtained the nationality of sierra leone, to the end of 2019. The new fund Ifad it supports, for an original amount of $ 40 million (around € 37 million) up to $ 250 million (about 230 million euros), should help to avoid a food crisis does double the health crisis of today.