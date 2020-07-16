Idris Elba is not favourable to the removal of the works considered racist

The british actor hopes that, like in the movies and television programs of gender-based violence, a reference should be made in advance to warn the audience·the presenters.

While the temporary removal of Autant gone with the wind platform HBO had created controversy last June, the actor Idris Elba (The Wire, Luther) took the floor in RadioTime about it. “This is the reason why we have a system of classification : we hereby inform you that this content is classified U, PG, 15, 18 [soit “Tous publics”, “Accompagnement parental souhaitable”, “Interdit aux enfants de 15 ans et moins”, I”interdit aux moins de 18 ans” en français]“he said. “To mock the truth, you should know that. But to censor the issues of racism in a show, or delete them – wait a second, I think that the viewers should know that the people who have made programs like these.“

“Of respect for time and motion, the commissioners and the owners of the files, remove things that they think are exceptionally silent at this time – and so much the better for them. But I think that, in the future, people should know that freedom of expression is accepted, while being smart about what they put on their feet.“he added.

A process of censorship in support of the movement Black Lives Matter

The comments Idris Elba came after a several programs have decided to delete episodes – mainly containing blackfaces – in response to the movement Black Lives Matter. The series The Office (in which he played Idris Elba) and The community among the many series to have made that decision.

Netflix and Hulu have decided to remove an entire episode of Of the community, titled “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” (episode 4 of season 2) in which the character of Ben Chang (Ken Jeong) comes painted in black to play a dark elf. Even if the only black woman in the series, Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown), “application ofJust going to ignore this hate crime ?“the character maintains this appearance throughout the episode.

In Gone with the wind Victor Fleming, HBO, Max had finally decided to re-enter the film in the catalogue, accompanied by two videos recalling the context of the times. “I don’t believe in censorship“said Elba. “I think that we should be able to say what we mean. Because, after all, we are the creators of stories.”

Idris Elba is soon expected to embody the hero to be Vigilant in The Suicide Squad James Gunn.