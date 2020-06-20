IDW announces a graphic novel about the rock group RedBone

In the first third of the adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxya Chris Pratt gabardine explore a secret temple way Indiana Jones the disco’. The adventurer puts in your ears, a headphone output audio ” to the old one, turns on his walkman, the tape of a choreo is memorable and grabs a species of rat cosmic and used it as a microphone, all-in notes Come and get Your Lovea song from 1973 was recorded by the american group Redbone. Great success in the united States (as in France, where the song climbs to the top of the top 50 at the time where people bought still 45 laps, it’s crazy), the title should provide the fortune and posterity to these musicians for generations to come.

The shade of this small success, the group Redbone it is also entered in the history for his particular situation, in the case of a formation that consists mainly of Native Americans, or mestizos of Native Americans (his own name is a reference to the people, Cajun,”Redbone“with the meaning of “mixed” for these communities of Acadia). Identified as the founder of the movement of the “swamp rock“these musicians have been cited as a major influence of artists such as Jimi Hendrix or the members of The Doorsin the shadow of other pioneers are more often prominent in the history of american rock pure juice.

After other peculiarities are sequential, inspired by the world of music, IDW Publishing the announcement of a graphic novel Life with Redbone : A Native American Rock History by Christian Staebler, Sonia Paoloniand Thibault Balahy tell the group’s formation and its importance in the genealogy of the holders of a guitar. The first of the tables presented in the time of the announcement looks promising, with an aesthetic of comic retro’ and psychedelic reflection of the music scene of the 1960s and its various psychotropic drugs.

The book is expected for the month of September, a nice gift to make your dad rocker until the end of the year. In particular, if it rattle every time you hear Come and get Your Love in the television’, and all the world is written “haha, Guardians“before you begin a course of forty-five minutes about the cultural appropriation of Hollywood in the stars of the music and the cultural impoverishment induced in the process. Or, you can also buy for you, you said that.