“If a cat has nine lives, I think I used a little bit more “

The Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio is regarded as one of the celebrities of the most popular forms of today. As head of poster of a large number of blockbusters, including Romeo and Juliet, The Departed and Gangs of New York, DiCaprio was catapulted to the status of a-lister after his role in the box office of 1997, Titanic.

Taking of dangerous situations on the big screen, DiCaprio has apparently survived several life and death situations in his personal life.

Leonardo DiCaprio | VALERIE MACON / . through .

Leonardo DiCaprio plays “catch me If you Can” with a shark

In an interview with Wired, DiCaprio revealed that he had had several brushes with death over the years. Despite the fact that he has played a fugitive difficult to meet in the Steven Spielberg film in the year 2002, catch me If you Can, DiCaprio has struggled to escape from a predator with sharp teeth.

“A great white jumped in my cage when I dove in the South of Africa. Half of his body was in the cage, and I snapped,” said the star of once upon a Time in Hollywood in the year 2015″. Leave the top open, and has a line regulator that rises to the surface. Then, the companion, the water with the tuna. A wave is coming and the tuna were gone. A shark jumped up and grabbed the tuna, and half of his body landed with me in the cage. “

Luckily, DiCaprio has remained out of reach. “I’m sort of fell to the background and I tried to stay on the floor,” recalls the actor. “The great white took about five or six sets at a distance from my arm to my head. The boys have not said that this had never happened in the past 30 years. He returned to new. “

The star of “Titanic” has problems in the sky and the sea

Know that have fought the battles of the ocean under the name of Jack Dawson in Titanic, DiCaprio has also faced circumstances that are disastrous in the air. He told a story of his trip to Russia, where he has been witness to an explosion a little more closely than he would have liked.

“I was in business class and an engine exploded in front of my eyes,” recalls DiCaprio. “I was sitting there looking at the wing, and the whole wing exploded in a ball of fire. I was the only one looking at the time where this turbine giant has exploded as a comet. It was crazy. “

Once more, DiCaprio has left the situation unscathed. “They have cut all the engines of a couple of minutes, so you are sitting there in the drag, no sound, and no one on the plane said nothing,” said the actor of The Revenant. “It was a surreal experience. Restarted the engines and made an emergency landing at JFK airport. “

And then there was this time parachuting…

Another incident air has been involved in the attempt to DiCaprio to make a trip to skydive in tandem where things got a little… tangled.

“We pulled out of the first round. Was knotted. The gentleman with whom I am well rid of them, explained DiCaprio. “We did another free fall for 5, 10 seconds. I don’t even think in the hopper extra, so I thought that we were in the process of the fall of the death. He shot the second, and also knotted. He was still shaking and trembling in the air, as all my friends were, you know, what seemed to be a half-mile above me, and I bring him to the ground. “

Fortunately, the guide DiCaprio has managed to untangle the rope, but warned the actor that he could suffer injury.

“Finally opened in the air,” said the star of Conception. “The most fun part was when he said,” You’re probably going to break the legs down, because we’re going too fast now. “”

Once more, DiCarpio is far from fear free. “We have, like, this roll barrel,” he said. “We’re bruised, but not broken legs. “

All of these calls together, without any scratch, maybe DiCaprio will pick up the extra work as a stunt man!

In this article, "If a cat has nine lives, I think that I've used a couple more"