If Amazon was a dating site

At the present time, there are many sites and applications meetings, which can link to the users instantly. However, in most cases, these meetings are at the stage virtual and it takes time to build a real relationship. Also, some people do not always correspond to the image they display on the profile of their account.

If only these platforms functioned as with Amazon Prime, where parcels can be delivered the same day that the orders were placed.

This idea has brought together creative minds from many different walks of life, including the filmmaker Ani Acopian, the music producer Suzy Shinn, the director/presenter Morgan Gruer, as well as the developers Pasquale D’silva, and Jacob Bijani. They have created a site mock-selling singles of all ages called Amazon Dating.

Amazon Dating is a site rather funny, a site that simulates the options of a dating website through the interface of the giant of e-commerce. Since its launch, the site has received more than 10,000 requests for registration.

A free delivery in one hour via Prime

On a corner of the page, Amazon Dating, it is written : “This is a joke “. The profiles displayed on the site belong to friends of the developers. The platform promises a free delivery in one hour via Prime.

The price of “products “ proposed are varied. They will of 4.99 dollars 299.99 dollars.

Some profiles are highlighted by the platform, like the one of Teddy, 87 years of age. It is stated therein that it is the “Deal of the day “ and it is out of stock. It costs only 19,49 dollars.

According to the indications of the site, Will, who was 33 years old, is available in balance. By subscribing to Amy, 29 years old, who is part of the best-sellers, the customer can make a saving of a few dollars. However, the site warns that it will not respond to SMS. In the category “Amazon”s Choice “there are beautiful ladies like Ani, 25 years of age or Suzy, 27 years.

Tabs hilarious

The creators of Amazon Dating have launched the parody on social media. They promise to bring new updates. They have even announced that advertisements are suspended in Los Angeles and New York.

Among the categories displayed on the interface, there are tabs in the type “Your last relationship “. Clicking it, the user is redirected to a YouTube video of the song “Toxic” Britney Spears. There are also “Do not find what you are looking for “ that refers, quite simply, the customers to Netflix.







