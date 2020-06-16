“If Edouard Philippe had a bit of a bad mood…” : the Prime minister curt

In the midst of a crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus, Emmanuel Macron intends to make a ministerial reshuffle. Starting with the prime minister ? This is no longer a secret : rumors of tensions between the president of the Republic and Édouard Philippe could be a sign of an output of the First minister after the local elections of 28 June. And the flippant attitude of the latter begins to annoy some. At The time of the professionals in the council of CNews, Jean-Sébastien Ferjou, director of the news website Atlantico has been referred to the temperament of Edouard Philippe. “Given the way in which Emmanuel Macron has been treated, is very limited”, he blurted.

The journalist has not hesitated to draw a parallel with the personality of Jacques Chirac, who, according to him, would not have hesitated to leave in a similar situation. “I’m sorry, but if Edouard Philippe had a bit of a temper, or that of Jacques Chirac, who would be already be gone,” he said. Despite its popularity on the rise, with 53% of favourable opinions according to a recent survey, Edouard Philippe, would now be in an ejection seat. Not a week goes by without a counselor, a minister, a columnist, highlighted the new elements in its supposed fight with the head of State.

An imminent departure of the prime minister ?

In an interview granted to a Paris-Normandie, the Prime minister, for his part, reiterated that it will continue to “assume their responsibilities”, the prime minister, even if he is elected mayor

