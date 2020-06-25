if Henry Cavill plays his own stunts, is because of Tom Cruise

Henry Cavill, who plays the hero Geralt of Riv in the series of Netflix The Witcher, does most of his stunts. The actor was inspired by Tom Cruise, with whom he shared the poster for Mission impossible : Fallout.

Tom Cruise is one of those actors that takes his craft very seriously. In the majority of its functions, which are mostly in action movies, the actor, 57, made a large number of waterfalls, including the most dangerous. This dedication is what inspires the younger generation, and in particular Henry Cavill, who follows the example of the Cruise speed in the series The Witcher.

Credit : Netflix

In an interview to the variety magazine, the interpreter of Geralt of Riv, in fact, has said that it is his experience on the set of Mission Impossible : Fall, in which he played John Lark, who has convinced that do their own stunts. “Working with Tom Cruise has helped me a lot – or perhaps, in the eyes of the producers, it has deepened my enthusiasm for the falls. I really want to do now, and I think that this is an essential piece for the character. “, he said.

The Witcher : Netflix is already thinking about a season 3

Do Geralt of Riv more realistic

The actor adds that, according to him, to be aware of their own stunts help to convince the spectators that he is Geralt of Riv. It should be recognized that the result is quite satisfactory. The fight scenes of The Wticheralthough carried out with swords made of rubber, seems very realistic. Henry Cavill is now a fan of the cascades, and says: do as much as production allows.

We must, therefore, according to the new scenes of combat, in an intense season 2 of The Witcher. If the release date is still unknown, we know at least that the shooting will be able to resume in the coming weeks in great Britain. Any detail of the situation has not been filtered, but the showrunneuse Lauren S. Hissrich promises a season more linear than the first, and therefore easier to follow. In total, the production already has enough material for seven seasons The Witcher.

The Witcher 2 season : you will not see the terrible armor of Nilfgaard

Source : Variety