If I see Michael Jordan would give him a punch: Reggie Miller, former NBA

Admired by many and hated by many more. The huge path of Michael Jordan had great rivalries and one of the last more than 20 years of the last title of Her Majesty is with Reggie Millerwho was a figure of the Indiana Pacers in the 90’s and today you want to “punch him in the face” to the former player of the Chicago Bulls.

Interviewed by the journalist Dan Patrick, Miller said that he never bow before the classified best basket player of the history because there are many matters unfinished between the two, and if today is what you will find might go to blows.

“I would give it a punch (if you see it), there are many issues left unfinished, and the things that we said. I can not say that it was a great rivalry because for that you have to be in equal circumstances, but I loved those battles. Many will bow before him but I I never will, never before itis not in my nature,” said former Pacers.

‘NBA pressured me to appear in The Last Dance’

This past Sunday premiered the documentary The Last Dance which recounts the career of Michael Jordan with special emphasis on his last campaign with the Bulls. Within the 10 episodes, Reggie Miller took part in one though refusinguntil the NBA put pressure.

“I didn’t want to do it and I struggled not to appear, but League members lobbied with that had to be a part of that and I answered: ‘No, get away from here, I don’t want to be a part of this’, but then I thought, maybe it comforting to talk to.”

???? Reggie Miller: “the best thing I would give it a punch. There are many things pending between us,” said the former player from the Pacers in a chat with Dan Patrick. pic.twitter.com/E94OlDuBBH — Pickeados (@Pickeados) April 22, 2020

Who is Reggie Miller?

Reggie Miller is regarded as one of the best shooters from three points in the history of the NBAnot in vain is the second most triplero of all time (2,560) only behind Ray Allen, but followed very closely by Stephen Curry.

He played his entire career (1987 to 2005) with the Indiana Pacerswho retired the number 31 in his honor. Was the winner of the Gold Medal in the Olympic Games of Atlanta 1996, but never was able to conquer the NBA title. Part of the Hall of Fame of the Basketball from the 2012.

