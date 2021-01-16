CELEBRITIES

“IF IN DOUBT… GREEN FRENCH MANICURE”: KYLIE JENNER’S SUPER NAIL TIP

Looking for inspiration for your first manicure 2021Kylie Jenner is here to help.

In a new exciting video on TikTok, at least for those who are totally obsessed with nails, the 23-year-old showed off her new nails: a green French manicure of immediate obsession.

The clip is especially exciting as it shows each step of the manicure. The installation of the acrylic, the perfect filing, the application of the enamel to create the bezel. In short, the perfect tutorial.

” In case of doubt … green French manicure “, wrote Kylie in the caption and is a tip to follow if you’re short of ideas. 

We like it because it is a fresh take on the classic French, with that bright neon green touch that immediately brings the warmth of next spring. 

For years, the nail shape  Kylie’s favorite was the long and squared coffin, but this fall, the young beauty businesswoman is totally in love with a new nail shape high impact, the most aggressive of all:  the claw nails, the razor-sharp claw nails.

Certainly, a nail looks only for the most daring and for those who, as Cardi B sings in “WAP”, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean “.

