If Javier Aguirre could elect a mexican to the Leganés, What would it be?

Javier Aguirre, technical director, Leganés, revealed what mexican soccer player you would like to join, if this opportunity was in their hands.

The ‘Basque’, without much thought, replied that he would like to have the front of Los Angeles FC, Carlos Vela.

“Charles was here (in Spain), has adaptation, and there would be no problem. Second, because I believe that it is in good time, is very quiet Carlitos, is a type that there is that let it be, have fun. Pays very well,” he said.

Aguirre he joked with a possible economic offer that it makes an irresistible. “We are going to pay a ‘jet’ of wool… hehe, not true.”

Do not hesitate to put Carlos Vela as one of the two best footballers in mexico in the last decade, considering that previous references have left football a long time ago.

“I have a weakness for Cuauhtemoc Blancobut being humble no longer competed. In the last ten years will be between Carlos and Javier Hernandez as the best of the decade.

“Rafael Marquez he gave a few last gasps, but it gives me the same what is first and what the second. The two best of the decade, I think that yes they are”, he concluded.