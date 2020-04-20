If they reach 300 resources to appeal to FIFA, hoping to see the mexican soccer: lawyer sports

The footballers of the League of Ascent MX have two legal avenues for inconformarse before the sudden decision to eliminate this division; on the one hand, for the enforcement of contracts and, on the other, to seek to maintain the category in the mexican soccer.

So what gives to know the lawyer Adrián Camargo, president of the Mexican Federation of Sports Law, who declares to ESPN Digital the leaders of the Mexican Federation of Futbol (FMF) and Liga MX took arbitrary decisions.

Points out the specialist that in the case that the leaders do not comply with contracts, the first step is for the player to present a complaint before the Commission for Dispute Resolution of the FMF, “and at the end, if the decision is in your favor, that is run; if not, you will have to appeal before the respective commission; in the case of them not favourable, they would have to submit an appeal to the FIFAwith the players ‘ Status Committee or the Dispute Resolution Chamber”.

Ensures that only the contract federated registered before the FMF may be required, not a second that might exist, which should be presented to the Local Board of Conciliation and Arbitration, in the event that you want to fight. In terms of the Ascent MXsaid that the players have the status of affiliated “and if they wanted to they could submit an appeal to the TAS by the claim of the officers of wanting to disappear Ascent MXthis is because it is an act of authority that is considered illegal. This is not what solves the FIFA, but the TAS. The resource can be present in a span of 21 days, from knowing the fact,” said Adrian Camargo.

“This would be terrific; too bad the players are so disorganized. I would like to see reaching 300 resources against the FMF in the FIFA and the federation would have to bend the hands in search of another alternative. Just as well FIFA turning to see what happens in mexican soccer, when you see that this already has a legal action and find a point of mediation to resolve this.”

Adrian Camargo, attorney, sports, indicated that the players may bring disputes before the FMF to pay the contract under a federation. Courtesy

Right away, considered that the way in which it disappeared the League of Ascent is irregular. “Article 10 of the statutes of the FMF points out that the League is part of the structure of the federation and as such it is a partner. To those who could disenroll at any given time is to clubs, but a league is not the can away so nothing more, only from a general assembly that there was none. There was a order of the day Liga MXthe Ascent MX, Premier League, Third Division and Sector Fan. The only way to disappear is to vote and having a majority”, he added.

Says Adrian Camargo that what happened in the days gone by “was a meeting exclusive of the Ascent MX and the Liga MXnot an assembly”, so he said that in this Enrique Bonilla, president of the Liga MX and the ascent MX does not have the authority to desaparecerla.

IF YOU DARE, PLAYERS WOULD CHANGE PARADIGMS

According to the lawyer, today the players do not have a legal counsel correct and transparent, so that the agency that presides over it is said in the provision of provided for them and clarifies that “we do not have commitments with anyone of the long shorts”.

On the other hand, stated that if there was solidarity and unity in the guild players, the Liga MX that today dispute the choose MX should take a step to the side and not participate, “they stop playing, they start to exert pressure”.

Then he commented that the Mexican Association of Professional Footballers (AMFpro) chaired by Álvaro Ortiz, “you don’t help the players. It is not a union, but a simple association”.

Before you close the topic, Adrián Camargo said that, if the players dare, and decide to fight for their rights, the mexican soccer could be big changes that we favored being them the protagonists of the ball and it is then when you will begin to change paradigms in sport mexican”.

Reported that his office receives about 10 calls a week of amateur athletes, and high-performance professionals from Mexico and when they talk about litigating your problem alone, one decides every two weeks.